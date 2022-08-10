When Angad Bedi was dropped from films, patience and perseverance held him up

Actor Angad Bedi, who will be seen in the R. Balki film 'Ghoomer', witnessed a phase of rejection as he was dropped out of movies. But the actor feels that patience and a thick skin goes a long way in the ruthless world of showbiz.
Angad Bedi

MUMBAI : Actor Angad Bedi, who will be seen in the R. Balki film 'Ghoomer', witnessed a phase of rejection as he was dropped out of movies. But the actor feels that patience and a thick skin goes a long way in the ruthless world of showbiz.

The actor said: "I have been dropped from films. One's initial reaction is shock, but then you learn to take it in your stride. You have to be patient and have to build a thick skin to face rejection. Being dropped from a film after having been confirmed for it is a painful process, but I believe destiny has another plan for you."

He further mentioned: "It's not too uncommon that suddenly another gives a hit film and you're replaced, and that's the business and you have to learn to take it well. All I know now is that whatever work comes my way I have to believe in it, put my heart and soul into it and breathe life into those characters."

Apart from 'Ghoomer' in which he will share the screen with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, he will also be seen in the second installment of streaming anthology 'Lust Stories'.

