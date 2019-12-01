News

When Arjun Kapoor and Sahil Khattar bonded!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Dec 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Khattar has been creating waves not just with his fabulous acting and hosting skills, but also because of his confidence. The actor, who is naturally bald, will be portraying the character of Syed Kirmani in Kabir Khan’s 83. He is also the face of WWE in India and hosts the show.

Recently, Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon visited the sets of WWE Sunday Dhamaal for the promotion of their film, and Arjun and Sahil had a rather interesting conversation. As it turns out, Arjun’s character is bald in the film.

'It was a quirky shoot. Arjun and I spoke about the VFX that went into Panipat. I told him that in Housefull 4 Akshay Kumar was bald, then we had Ujda Chaman and Bala on baldness, and now in Panipat also, Sanjay Dutt and he are bald. So, he was like, "Yes, now don’t change your hairstyle!"' says Sahil.

Meanwhile, the actor recently conducted a vox pop on Khatarnaak Channel on the issue of baldness as well, urging people to not judge others just because they are bald.

