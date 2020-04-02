When Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor took jibes at Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor are two popular actresses of Bollywood. Both of them are known for their style statements.

Speaking about Deepika, it is a known fact that she and Ranbir Kapoor were among one of the most madly-in-love and admired couples of Bollywood back then. It was during the beginning of their respective careers that their love saga blossomed; however, the two separated in the late 2000s. While the rumours of Ranbir cheating on Deepika were touted to be the reason behind, there was no clarity, though Deepika often passed some cryptic statements. One such instance took place at Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, wherein the actress was accompanied by Sonam Kapoor and their hilarious camaraderie and some supposedly raunchy statements on Ranbir had brewed a storm.

It all happened after Karan asked Sonam about her thoughts on Ranbir, to which, she said, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika giggled to her statement and said, “Thank you!” Well, gossip mills had it that it was Katrina with whom Ranbir had cheated on Deepika. While Deepika was quite open about being cheated on, she never revealed any names. So later, when Karan asked Dippy if she clarified that her statements weren’t about Ranbir, she said, “That wasn’t me by the way. The clarification wasn’t me.”

Upon being asked if she would ever forgive him, Deepika asserted, “One does forgive but then if it becomes a habit...then...” Karan being the gossip lover that he is, he also asked Deepika to share her two cents on Katrina, to which, she said doesn’t know her enough to like or dislike her. Well, things got fiery as the episode proceeded further. Deepika revealed that she would gift Ranbir a pack of condoms and upon being asked if what should we do if she ever woke up as RK, the actress said that she would like to go back to sleep. Deepika also rated Ranbir the lowest when it came to sex appeal.

