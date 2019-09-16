When Deepika Padukone FORGOT she is Ranveer Singh’s wife

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself and today she is one of the successful women in showbiz. She is known for films like Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and enjoys a huge fan following. However, she too had her share of ups and downs. She has been a victim of depression and has overcome it. With her triumph, today, she inspires others.



She has been very open about going through anxiety and depression in the past. She was recently in New Delhi where she launched her first lecture series on mental health. Her NGO Live Laugh Love aims at creating awareness about anxiety and depression and at the event, the 33-year-old actress spoke at length about the stigma around mental health. However, during a rather serious conversation, Deepika Padukone had a funny moment. During the launch of her lecture series on mental health, the Chennai Express actress spoke about her journey of four years since the development of Live Laugh Love and spoke about keeping the conversation around mental health alive. Now, a video that has been shared by one of Deepika’s fan pages shows the actress in a formal outfit sporting a white collared shirt and pants and while speaking to the audience, she mentions that she is a daughter, a sister, an actor and forgot that she is a wife to Ranveer Singh. The actress is then prompted by the host of being a wife and she then remembers it and jokingly adds “I forgot that!”



