When Gauahar Khan danced on Senorita at the airport

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a well-known face in the world of entertainment. She is a model as well as an actress. She has worked in a number of Bollywood films. The model-cum-actress acted in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. Currently, she is grabbing eyeballs for dancing at the airport.



Well, going by her latest post, it seems the actress doesn't let flight delays dampen her spirit. The actress, who was supposed to board a flight today, was left in a lurch when it got delayed by three hours. So, she decided to make the most of her free time and even shot a video at the airport, where she danced to the popular Senorita song. In the video Gauahar has posted, she can be seen grooving to the international number.



Gauahar captioned her post as, "When your flights delayed by 3 hours ..... hahahaha ! #Senorita Sleepy hain to kya hua MovesWaale hain..."



Take a look below: