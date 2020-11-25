When Kangana Ranaut had revealed how she imitated Aishwarya’s character from the film Taal, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting her film Thalaivi in Hyderabad, Amidst all that, Kangana does not miss a chance to drop a post, share pictures and videos with her fans out there. As it is rare when an actress talks about her colleagues, once, the Manikarnika actress, who marked her directorial debut with the 2019 film had revealed how she imitated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character from the film Taal.

Now as per the reports, Kangana Ranaut had once shared how designer Neeta Lulla came onboard to design not only her costume but that of the entire cast of film Manikarnika. In a video, Kangana was sharing how Lulla came onboard. She then continued to mention how she first met the designer and told her that she was a big fan. Kangana had told Lulla that she was a fan of her previous work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Taal, which both starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The Thalaivi actress then confessed how she fell in love with Aishwarya’s character from Taal. Recalling the time she was a young, Ranaut revealed she would imitate Aishwarya’s character from Taal as the actress played a Himachali girl. The actress had said, “With Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.. I used to try and imitate Aishwarya because she played a Himachali girl in the movie Taal. I'm in awe of her (Neeta Lulla), her vision, her spirit." Kangana was all praise for designer Neeta Lulla, as she made her look beautiful in all her onscreen avatars.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently shared a picture with her nephew and penned a heartfelt note for him. The actress shared how the little one was not okay with her leaving for work, but then understood the importance of it.

