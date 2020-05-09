When Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor were all set to marry each other

MUMBAI: We are all aware of Karan Johar's sexual preference. However, back in time, when the filmmaker didn't openly discuss this, he had agreed to marry Ekta Kapoor. Karan and Ekta are best of pals, and their friendship goes back to the time when both were overweight in childhood. They have come a long way and have gone on to achieve great success in the film and TV industry. In an old interview, Karan had once agreed to marry Ekta if he didn't find his right partner.

In the Sulekha interview that was published 13 years ago, Karan fondly spoke about Ekta Kapoor reminiscing their childhood and shared that he'll marry her in case he doesn't find his partner. He was quoted saying, 'I don't think I ever will find the right partner. If finally neither Ekta nor I find someone else we'll marry each other.' Adding to this, he stated that his mother would be very happy with this union. 'At least my mother will be very happy. Not only because I'll finally get married. But also because she'll get to to know the plot line of her favourite serials from beforehand,' KJo said.

On this proposal of Karan, Ekta gave an instant yes. The producer was quoted saying, 'I'd love to marry Karan. When is he proposing?'

Credits: SpotboyE