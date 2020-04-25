When Kareena chose Shahid over SRK; watch video

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor has acted in several commercially successful films. She is also fondly called Bebo by her friends and family.

She is known in the Indian media for being outspoken and assertive, and is recognized for her contributions to the film industry through her fashion style and film roles.

The actress made a special place in the hearts of the audience ever since her first film Refugee.

Bebo went on to win hearts with her performance and sexy looks in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, 3 idiots, Jab We Met, Heroine, and many more.

Recently her movie Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar went to cross the 200-crore mark at the box office and loved by the classes and the masses.

Bebo was in a relationship with Shahid Kapoora few years ago.

Now, fans on social media have shared an amazing video where we see Bebo choosing Shahid over SRK.

Have a look.

In this video, as we see Kjo asking her in a rapid fire round to choose between SRK and Shahid Kapoor. The actress paused, smiled, and then took Shahid's name.

This old video is from season 1 of Koffee With Karan, where we saw Rani and Kareena on the couch chatting with Karan Johar.

Share your views in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.