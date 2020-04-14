When Lata Mangeshkar met BR Ambedkar

MUMBAI: On Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary on Tuesday, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar recalled the time was fortunate to meet the Father of the Constitution of India in person.

Mangeshkar took to Twitter on Tuesday and paid her tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was also a social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement and campaigned against social discrimination towards untouchables.

"Namaskar. Bhartiya samvidhan ke janak mahamanav Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji ki jayanti par main unko koti-koti vandan karti hoon Main unko pratyaksh roop se mil saki yeh mera saubhagya hai (On the anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji, father of the Indian Constitution, I offer him a million prayers. I met him in person and that is my good fortune)," tweeted @mangeshkarlata.

Meanwhile, Mangeshkar earlier donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 90-year-old singer, fondly called Nightingale of India, joins a growing list of celebrities from the Hindi film industry who have extended support in the battle against the coronavirus.

SOURCE: IANS