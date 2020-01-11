MUMBAI: When Laxmi Agarwal cried on the sets of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has hit the theatres this Friday and received lots of love from the audience and critics. Fans are claiming that is Deepika’s best performance till date and she should get a National Award.

The film had Laxmi Agarwal present on each and every scene that was being shot. Deepika Padukone as the protagonist carries the story of Laxmi on her shoulders in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak.

Just as Deepika re-lived the tough moments of Laxmi’s life in her presence, there was a moment where her entire life flashed in front of Laxmi. The source said that it happened when Laxmi visited the set that was modelled on her real house. Instead of shooting at Laxmi’s real house, the team recreated her home in Noida.

The team did a recce of her real house, but the owner of the place had made changes to its interiors. They wanted it to look as original as it was at the time of the real incident. It was this set that she visited and got very emotional.

When Laxmi arrived on this set for the first time, she started crying, thinking she was back to her home of the time. She got extremely nostalgic and emotional.