When Mirzapur actor Divyenndu expressed his anger on social media

Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma expresses his anger on social media and shares a message with his followers.

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2020 05:15 PM

MUMBAI: Divyenndu Sharma is best known for his roles of Nishant aka Liquid in Pyar Ka Punchnama and Narayan Sharma in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He also featured in Chasme Baddoor (David Dhawan). His role of Tripathi in the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu and of Munna in 2018 Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur are well appreciated too. The actor is loved for his versatility and does comic as well as intense roles with equal ease.

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. However, many people are spreading false rumours through social media.

This has hurt and upset Divyenndu, and the actor took to Twitter to address the issue.

Have a look.

His anger is evident and justified, as these messages are misleading many people and making them panic more.

On the work note, he will soon be seen in the next season of the most anticipated series Mirzapur.

