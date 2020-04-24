News

When this politician’s wife called Karan Johar her ‘happiness pill’; check TB photo

Read on to know who called Karan Johar her ‘happiness pill’.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kal Ho Naa Ho, shares a great camaraderie with Pooja Shetty Deora.   

While browsing through Pooja Shetty Deora’s Instagram handle, we came across a lovely throwback picture of the duo.

She had shared the picture to wish the filmmaker on his birthday. The duo can be seen warmly hugging each other as they posed for the camera.

Wishing him, Pooja called Karan Johar her ‘happiness pill’.

‘To my “happiness pill” - May this year be big happy and full of love and success. You are a special person @karanjohar and I love you very very much.. Hope you are having a blast and a much needed break. Next year if you ditch us and run away on your birthday you are going to get a very bitchy birthday message..,’ read her caption.

Check out the post right here:

Aren’t they looking adorable in the throwback picture? Hit the comment section.

Pooja is married to politician Milind Deora. She is herself a producer of films.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Karan Johar Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Kal Ho Naa Ho TellyChakkar

