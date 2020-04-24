When this politician’s wife called Karan Johar her ‘happiness pill’; check TB photo

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known for films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kal Ho Naa Ho, shares a great camaraderie with Pooja Shetty Deora.

While browsing through Pooja Shetty Deora’s Instagram handle, we came across a lovely throwback picture of the duo.

She had shared the picture to wish the filmmaker on his birthday. The duo can be seen warmly hugging each other as they posed for the camera.

Wishing him, Pooja called Karan Johar her ‘happiness pill’.

‘To my “happiness pill” - May this year be big happy and full of love and success. You are a special person @karanjohar and I love you very very much.. Hope you are having a blast and a much needed break. Next year if you ditch us and run away on your birthday you are going to get a very bitchy birthday message..,’ read her caption.

Pooja is married to politician Milind Deora. She is herself a producer of films.

