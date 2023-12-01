When Prabhas stunned everyone on sets of Adipurush by delivering a 2 page monologue in a single take

MUMBAI :The upcoming Bollywood Magnum Opus Adipurush has been one of the most talked about and highly anticipated films of the year. It stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny singh. The film will be South star Prabhas’s most expensive films to date, where he will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the film.

According to a news portal, the super talented actor has stunned everyone on the sets of the film by delivering a 2 page monologue in a single take.

The actor has worked quite hard for his role, where he has gone through a strenuous exercise regime to have a certain physical transformation. The Baahubali actor has also gone through archery training to perfect himself in his character of Lord Ram.

Adipurush has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 300 Crores. Teh teaser that was recently released received a lot of flak and fans trolled it for its VFX. The film has now been rescheduled to release in June 2023.

Director Om Raut announced the film’s new release date on twitter writing, “In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now be released on June 16, 2023.” He further added, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history.”

