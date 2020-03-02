When Ranveer Singh begged Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Katrina Kaif for forgiveness

MUMBAI: The highly awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi is now out, and the film promises to be a thrilling ride, topped with a dash of humour. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.

The trailer launch was held in Mumbai and was attended by Singham, Simmba, ans Sooryavanshi himself along with the captain of the ship Rohit Shetty with leading lady Katrina Kaif, supported by Karan Johar and Farhad Samji.

The trailer took the internet by storm, and the audience has already given it a thumbs-up.

For the event, Ranveer Singh came late by almost 40 minutes, and we saw Ajay and Akshay pulling his leg about it.

We came across a video where you can see Ranveer doing sit-ups and asking forgiveness from Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar.

Akshay then said that he is the first junior artist to have made his seniors wait for so long. Ranveer that his wife (Deepika Padukone) lives in town, and because of the metro work, he got stuck in traffic.

Sooryavanshi releases worldwide on 24th March 2020, and the first show will begin at 6 PM. For the first time, a movie will have shows throughout the day and night.

Check out the video below.