When Saif Ali Khan spoke about his ugly divorce with Amrita Singh

MUMBAI: The nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple parted ways around a decade ago and are currently on cordial terms. They have two kids together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. However, the two didn't part on good terms. In a 2005 interview with Telegraph, the Nawab of Pataudi had spilled the beans on the real reason behind his and Amrita’s separation.

Around that time, the actor was dating a model named Rosa. Saif, in his interview, revealed how he was tired of 'taunts and jeers' from Amrita Singh. As per him, she didn’t spare his mother and always made him realise how terrible husband and an awful father he was. Saif also revealed that he used to cry because he wasn’t allowed to see his children Sara and Ibrahim back then.

The actor had said, 'Rosa and I stay in a pokey two-room apartment. Still, I've never been more at peace with myself. After a long time, I feel my self-worth has returned. It isn't nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I've gone through all of it. Now I feel healed again. My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife's space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am.'

He had added, 'I've my son Ibrahim's photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I'm not allowed to meet my children. They aren't allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there's a new woman in my life who'd influence my children against their mother' that's so much hogwash and Amrita knows it. Right now my kids are growing up with Amrita's relatives and maidservants while she's out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I'm more than willing to support my family?'

Credits: SpotboyE