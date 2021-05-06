When Shahid Kapoor confirmed Kiara Advani’s relationship with Siddarth Malhotra by teasing her

MUMBAI: Kabir and Preet these two names have become iconic in the world of Bollywood with the movie Kabir Singh, where the roles were essayed by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The two as a pair were loved by the audiences and the movie became a mega-blockbuster hit. Till today people talk about the chemistry and the acting skills of Shahid and Kiara.

The two have become one of the most loved pairs of Bollywood and the fans so miss watching them together.

In a throwback video, Shahid is seen almost confirming the relationship of Kiara with Siddarth Malhotra when the actress was asked about who played Guru in Ek Villain she instantly said Siddarth Malhotra to which Shahid reacted and said that this name has to come from her is a given.

For quite some time there have been rumours doing the rounds that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may be in a relationship though there is no confirmation on the same.

On various occasions, the two have been papped together and in recent times they have also gone on a vacation together though the two have kept denying these rumours and have always maintained stating that they have been good friends.

No doubt that Kiara and Sidharth make a lovely pair and the duo haven’t worked together on screen and the fans are looking forward to their first collaboration Shershaah.

