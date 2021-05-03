When Shahrukh Khan revealed his first-ever crush

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan also known as SRK, is the most popular actor in Bollywood. Often referred as King Khan and the Baadshah of Bollywood, he has appeared in over 80 Bollywood films during his career in the film industry. The actor married Gauri Khan in 1991 and has three children, son Aryan, son AbRam, and daughter Suhana.

He started his career by appearing in television serials during 1988-1990. He made his film debut with the commercially successful Deewana (1992). He began to achieve success at the box office from his villainous roles in films such as Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993), and Anjaam (1994). The actor has received 14 Filmfare Awards.

The superstar has made a strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing contribution. Several posts of the actor are shared by fan clubs on different social media handles to shower their love and blessings on him.

Today, we have come across an amazing to back video of him revealing his first-ever crush, and that is none other than his wife Gauri Khan.

ALSO READ – ( Gauri Khan was ‘becoming delirious’ during Aryan’s birth, Shah Rukh Khan once revealed )

Have a look:

In this throwback video, he said that she was 14 back then and he was 18, and she was the only girl in his life who spoke to him for more than 3 seconds.

Well, this is one of the sweetest videos we have seen of the actor speaking about his wife Gauri Khan, and no doubt Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples and are a perfect example of true love and companionship.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – ( Shah Rukh Khan shares a special post as My Name is Khan completes 11 years )