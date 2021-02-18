When Sonam Kapoor's better half Anand Ahuja proved to be the coolest husband

MUMBAI: When Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja, many fans of the actress were curious to know more about the man. It was only gradually that fans got to know more about Anand.

Over time, his Instagram account has revealed many aspects of his personality. But for Sonam fans, it's often their social media PDA that grabs eyeballs.

Anand, however, isn't the cliched husband. On many occasions, he has won over the internet with his kind words and romantic presence. Not one to go over-the-top, Anand's gestures have often caught the fancy of many.

Have a look at when Anand proved to Bollywood's coolest husband.

Just recently, when Sonam kickstarted the shoot of her next film in Glasgow, Anand kept her company for six weeks. The actress revealed details behind Anand's decision in an elaborate IG post and left netizens gushing. "Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow . . It was amazing coming back to him after shoot everyday. . It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in london, but he was here with me as the most supportive encouraging and generous partner. . Thank you @anandahuja .. I appreciate you and I’ll never take you for granted.. love you... #blind #gia," read her caption.

Anand was once photographed tying his ladylove Sonam's shoelaces, and that, indeed, is truly a depiction of how Anand is not one for the stereotypes.

Right before he was to propose, he turned into a photographer for Sonam and captured a gorgeous candid click. "#TBT to a random pic I took of my crush @sonamkapoor," he wrote sharing the photo on Instagram.

Anand also gushed about Sonam's hands once.

