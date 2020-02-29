News

When 'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman met Remo D'Souza

29 Feb 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-choreographer Remo DSouza is impressed with "Step Up 2" fame Hollywood actor-choreographer Robert Hoffman's new music video "Aag Ka Gola L.A", noting how Hoffman and his work have inspired him.

"I am very happy that Robert is here. It's great to see him here because you all know that I made a dance film, and I got inspired after watching 'Step Up'. And here, I am standing with Robert who has been a part of 'Step Up'. He is great dancer and actor," said Remo, while intracting with the media when Robert Hoffman visited his shooting set.

Remo added: "You see a very different Robert in this video, because we have seen him dancing on streets and in a cool avatar and this (music video) is very intense and serious kind of a thing, which is very amazing. It shows that he is a great actor."

Sharing his experience meeting Remo D'Souza, Hoffman said: "He is a gentleman. I enjoyed speaking with him. I appreciate being welcome to the set. I am very excited about how colorful this set is."

The video of "Aag Ka Gola L.A" features Robert Hoffman with Jas Sagu. The song is sung by Saurabh Shetye and composed by Saurabh Durgesh. The video is directed by Arsala Qureishi.

Remo, who has directed dance films like "ABCD: Any Body Can Dance", "ABCD " and "Street Dancer 3D", did his bit to hardsell Hoffman's video: "I have come here to support Blow Media's video 'Aag Ka Gola L.A'. It is a premiere video.."

