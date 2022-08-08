While India is completing 75 years of independence, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa film is making India proud in global multiple film festivals

MUMBAI: After receiving a 10-minute standing ovation at the fantasia film festival and London film festival, now for Anurag Kashyap's thriller movie to be premiered at the Melbourne film festival. Ektaa R Kapoor’s & Anurag Kashyap’s new-age thriller Dobaaraa's global market magic doesn't seem to stop. Despite being a remake, the director has been constantly approached by multiple film festivals, and now taking ahead its spree of booking an International mark, Dobaaraa is going to screen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 

While taking to his social media, the director Anurag Kashyap announced that the film is all set to screen at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne having been officially selected for the screening. He jotted down the caption with the link to the trailer saying - 

"We are going international, dobaaraa! Melbourne, get ready to feel the thrill! #Dobaaraa screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne  https://bit.ly/DobaaraaOfficialTrailer… "

One after the other, Anurag Kashyap has been approached by big international film festivals and the film set its mark at the London film festival and Fantasia International Film Festival when it received a 10-minute standing ovation. Moreover, while India is about to complete 75 glorious years of its Independence this year, Dobaaraa is an Indian film that is making the nation proud on the global map of the entertainment industry. 

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). 

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

