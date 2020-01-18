Who impressed Kangana Ranaut the most on Dance + 5?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ most loved dance reality show – Dance + 5 is impressing viewers week on week with its fantastic dance acts. With the top 10 contestants finalized, the fight to win the top prize has become all the more interesting! This week talented actress Kangana Ranaut along with Jasie Gill made an appearance on the dance reality show as special guests. The Queen Kangana Ranaut was highly impressed with the different dance acts presented, but 2 contestants truly made a mark with their acts! Kangana couldn’t stop appreciating both Monark & Rupesh after witnessing their individual dance performances.

Rupesh Bane who has impressed all the captains and viewers alike with his choreography performed flawlessly on the soulful track of Ab Toh Mujhe Raat Din Tera Intezar Hai. Monark, another talented contestant on Dance + 5 had everyone on their feet with his energetic dance on the Bhangra number – Ho Gayi Teri Balle Balle. Both of them wowed the on-sets audiences, captains and the celebrity guests with their respective performances. A source from the set revealed, “Kangana and Jasie really enjoyed themselves on Dance + 5. Kangana was totally awe-struck after watching the different dance acts of Rupesh & Monark. Kangana congratulated Rupesh & appreciated Monark as well and said that he danced like lightning, and his dance moves were really striking.”

We can’t wait to watch this week’s episode as the Top 10 contenders battle it out to win the coveted prize on Dance + 5!

To enjoy all the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star Plus