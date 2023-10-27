Whoa! Did you know, Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi designed wedding lehenga was similar to her look in Padmaavat?

While on the professional front she is going great guns, her personal life too is fabulous as she is married to the love of her life Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and Deepika looked regal and mesmerizing in her bridal avatar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 19:34
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s biggest movie stars, endorses international brands and is also a producer. However, the actor in the past admitted that to achieve these, she also had to make sacrifices, one of them being not being able to go to college. She is the undisputed star today and every director wants a piece of her.

Also Read-Must read! Deepika Padukone talks about the sacrifices made to become a renowned actor, 'I haven't gone to college'

While on the professional front she is going great guns, her personal life too is fabulous as she is married to the love of her life Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and Deepika looked regal and mesmerizing in her bridal avatar. She wore a red-toned Sabyasachi lehenga and the Sada Saubhagywati Bhava' written in Devanagari, left everyone stunned. 

Her huge maang tika, and choker made her look like a queen. Interestingly, her wedding day look, was very similar to the outside she wore in the final scene of her film Padmaavat. Take a look;

Recently, on the Koffee With Karan season 8 first episode, Deepika and Ranveer shared beautiful glimpses from their wedding, which made everyone emotional.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani fame Harjot Singh to be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Anushka Sharma Don 3 Fighter JAWAN Chhapaak Movie News Bajirao Mastani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 19:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! The final season of 'The Crown' focuses on the tradegy of Princess Diana
MUMBAI: “This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen.”So says Dominic West as Prince Charles in...
What! This is what Scarlett Johansson has to say about her face being used in fake s*x clips, that reach upto 1.5 million views
MUMBAI: Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been both a boon and a curse for humankind. It can help people in their...
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is the man who knows his target audience. The audience who love flying cars and insane comedies....
OMG! Police arrests BTS singer V's stalker, who followed him into his apartment
MUMBAI: On Friday, the Gangnam Police of Seoul, South Korea arrested a stalker who visited BTS singer V aka Kim...
Exclusive! Kavya actor Vinay Jain talks about seeing Sumbul in the maker’s office, “…I didn’t recognize her…”
MUMBAI:Vinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Exclusive! Sumeet Vyas feels overwhelmed by audience's reaction for Permanent Roommates, opens up about his character in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
MUMBAI:Sumeet Vyas is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian film industry. This year, till now, he has...
Recent Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
OMG! Did Rohit Shetty hint upon Salman Khan's entry as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again?
Priyanka
Bravo! Priyanka Chopra is never afraid to break stereotypes, here’s what fans loved when they spotted her at the airport
Salman
Whoa! Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3 to get all IMAX screens for its release, not The Marvels
Khichdi
Amazing! Khichdi – Mission Paanthukistan is here to make laugh out loud, here’s the trailer with announcement date revealed
Anushka sharma
What! Ranveer Singh described meeting Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for the first time with the same story, netizens react
Darsheel
Woah! Darsheel Safary and Arun Govil starrer Hukus Bukus really raises our excitement with their trailer, check it out