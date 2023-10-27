Whoa! Did you know, Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi designed wedding lehenga was similar to her look in Padmaavat?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s biggest movie stars, endorses international brands and is also a producer. However, the actor in the past admitted that to achieve these, she also had to make sacrifices, one of them being not being able to go to college. She is the undisputed star today and every director wants a piece of her.

While on the professional front she is going great guns, her personal life too is fabulous as she is married to the love of her life Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and Deepika looked regal and mesmerizing in her bridal avatar. She wore a red-toned Sabyasachi lehenga and the Sada Saubhagywati Bhava' written in Devanagari, left everyone stunned.

Her huge maang tika, and choker made her look like a queen. Interestingly, her wedding day look, was very similar to the outside she wore in the final scene of her film Padmaavat. Take a look;

Recently, on the Koffee With Karan season 8 first episode, Deepika and Ranveer shared beautiful glimpses from their wedding, which made everyone emotional.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas.

