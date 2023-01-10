Whoa! Here are the power couples of the film industry who deserve much more recognition than they have gone

MUMBAI: Social media has had its pros and cons. Where sometimes over exposure can cause a monotony among viewers, under exposure can leave you and your potential unrecognized. There are many couples who always paint the town red with their appearances and are well known but then there are also those who have done commendable work in their fields and not enough has been written and said about them. Let us look at the latter today.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Nseeruddin Shah

This is one of the most talented couples in the film industry. Each has carved a niche for themselves in the acting world. From Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai to Lipstick under my Burkha, Ratna has come a long way. Her husband Naseeruddin is a National Award winner and has been seen in commendable works like Isqiya, The Dirty Picture, Masoom, Sarfarosh and many more.

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur

Supriya is the biological sister of Ratna Pathak Shah and the duo make a sensational sibling pair. Supriya has been a part of projects like Kichdi, Wake Up Sid and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, among many others while her husband Pankaj needs no introduction. His work in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, The Blue Umbrella, Maqbool and many more are a treat.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj

While Vishal is a brilliant director, his better half Rekha has brought many melodious songs to life with her beautiful voice. His films like 7 Khoon Maaf, Maqbool, Omkara and Kaminey, among others are cult classics while his wife Rekha has added her soulful voice to songs like Phir Le Aaya Dil, Kabira, Genda Phool, Raat Ke Dhai Baje, Judai, etc.

Ayesha Raza and Kumud Mishra

This is one talented couple that cannot go unnoticed on the big screens. Their solid screen presence and power to bring the most mediocre character to vibrance is a natural gift they both possess. Ayesha has been part of well known commercial films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dil Dhadakne Do, Befikre, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Veerey Di Wedding among many others, while Kumud has been part of Sultan, Rustom, Raanjhanaa, Airlift, M.S Dhoni - An Untold Story and recently seen in Lust Stories 2 on Netflix.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

National award winner and former FTII chairman, Anupam Kher is a face everyone knows in BOllywood. He has been part of over 500 films in his career graph and also made a name for himself in international cinema and TV. How wife Kirron is one talented lady as well who has been part of interesting films like Dostana, Singh is King, Etc. She took a break from acting to become Lok Sabha MP for Chandigarh.

Meher Vij and Manav Vij

Meher gained immense recognition with her roles in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar. Her hubby Manav who is a doctor by profession was also bitten by the acting bug and has been part of TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and films like Phillauri, Udta Punjab, Naam Shabana and Rangoon.

Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya

Kay Kay and Nivedita are a dynamic duo who are instantly recognised due to their selective but brilliant projects. Kay Kay has been part of films like Gulaal, Haider, Black Friday, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Life in a Metro, Sarkar, etc. Nivedita has been part of several hit Tv shows and was recently seen in the OTT series Bambai Meri Jaan directed by her hubby Kay Kay.

Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa

Though the duo play character roles, they can bring the intense nuisances beautifully into any role they showcase. Manoj has an excellent comic timing and has been part of films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Singh Is King, Jolly LLB, Mulk and many more while Seema has been part of films like um Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others.

