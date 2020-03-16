Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry

Karisma Kapoor would soon mark her comeback in the glam world with a suspense thriller series on ZEE 5 that features veteran actress Helen

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 10:25
Whoa! Karisma Kapoor had a CLASSIC reply to a fan who asked her whether she is ready to remarry

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor turns a year old. The actress is quite active on social media and often updates her fans with her activities. Meanwhile, during a QnA session on Instagram the actress was quizzed by a fan as to whether or not she would marry again. And to this, Karisma replied with a 'Depends' along with an image where the lady seems to be rather confused.

Today she became the talk of the town along with sister Kareena Kapoor, best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora often join her.

Karisma tied the knot to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The duo has two children from their marriage - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. They filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014 and the same was finalised in 2016. However, things did get a little messy where both of them spoke against each other on multiple matters.

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her return to the screens with what is touted to be a web series on ZEE5. It is a suspense thriller series and will also mark veteran actress Helen's return to the screens. Other details however, are currently under wraps.

