Whoa! From luxurious lifestyle to salary per film, all you need to know about Shamshera fame Vaani Kapoor

MUMBAI: Vaani Kapoor is going to win over millions of hearts again as she is set to appear in her upcoming movie Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor on 22nd July 2022. The actress has earned praises for her movies like Befikre, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, War and many more.

However, the net worth of the actress according to reports sums up to a stunning 18 crore rupees mark in 2022. Talking about the way she earns, one of her main earnings comes from the brand endorsements she receives. It is noted that the actress makes around 30 lakh rupees.

Also Read:

Wow! These pictures of Vaani Kapoor are giving us major workout goals

Apart from this the actress also enjoyed her loyalty in the movies that she has done over the years. It is noted that the actress charges a sum of 1 to 2 crore rupees per movie as her salary.

After her work with Hrithik Roshan in War, Vaani was asked by many brands to become their brand ambassadors. She went on to become the first brand ambassador of a clothing brand that has partnered with Spanish fashion brand Mango India Myntra. Along with this, the actress is also a brand ambassador of brands like Streax Professionals, Rapid Kings and many more.

Also Read:

Vaani Kapoor calls Ranbir Kapoor her 'personal favourite'

The actress owns a Mercedes Benz E-Class which is her favourite car among the two cars she has. The automobile comes at around a whopping INR 63.60 lakhs in total. Vaani also has a BMW 5 series which comes around a price of 56 Lakh Rupees.

Credit: Koimoi