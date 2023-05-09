Whoa! Meet the star cricketer’s daughter who was part of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Rs 193 crore film and is pursuing a career in films

MUMBAI : As the ICC World Cup is approaching, one can’t help but remember the time legendary cricketer Kapil Dev made India proud by bringing home the World Cup in 1983. Kapil and wife Romi’s daughter Amiya Dev who is all grown up however, hasn’t followed in her father’s footsteps to be a sportsperson but has chosen films instead.

Yes, You heard that right! Amiya was recently a part of Kabir Khan’s sports biopic 83 starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead. She was the Assistant director in the film and has been part of several other Bollywood films as well. Director Kabir Khan gave a shout out to Amiya for her contribution on 83 in a social media post appreciating her work.

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, 83 also starred Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Boman Irani. The film however failed to make a mark at the box office.

