Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are two incredibly talented actors who have been part of many interesting films. Together they have given us two blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Their on-screen chemistry is just irresistible and the duo never fails to grab attention with their projects.

There is now good news for the fans of the two actors as they might be soon coming in a project together. Taking to her Instagram page, Kangana shared a sweet picture with Madhavan and wrote, “Back with my favourite @actormaddy for another stunning script” while the Rocketry actor reshared her story and wrote, “And the excitement begins with the awesome & one and only @kanganaranaut .. can't wait for you to see this one”

Check out the stories here;

This has surely elevated the excitement level of both of their fans and seeing them together in a project is just like icing on the cake.

Kangana had announced the project last year, calling it a psychological thriller; she even hinted that its storyline would be unconventional and intriguing.

Credit-BollywoodHungama