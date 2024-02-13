Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out

Their on-screen chemistry is just irresistible and the duo never fails to grab attention with their projects. There is now good news for the fans of the two actors as they might be soon coming in a project together.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 18:28
movie_image: 
Madhavan

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are two incredibly talented actors who have been part of many interesting films. Together they have given us two blockbusters like Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Their on-screen chemistry is just irresistible and the duo never fails to grab attention with their projects.

Also Read-Must read! R Madhavan reveals how films have done well in which he was 'sleepwalking'

There is now good news for the fans of the two actors as they might be soon coming in a project together. Taking to her Instagram page, Kangana shared a sweet picture with Madhavan and wrote, “Back with my favourite @actormaddy for another stunning script” while the Rocketry actor reshared her story and wrote, “And the excitement begins with the awesome & one and only @kanganaranaut .. can't wait for you to see this one”

Check out the stories here;

This has surely elevated the excitement level of both of their fans and seeing them together in a project is just like icing on the cake.

Kangana had announced the project last year, calling it a psychological thriller; she even hinted that its storyline would be  unconventional and intriguing.

Also Read-What! Kangana Ranaut finally broke the silence on rumours of dating a mystery man; Says ‘A man and a woman walking together on a street…’

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodHungama 

    

Tanu Weds Manu Tanu Weds Manu Returns Railway Men 3 Idiots Sala Khadoos Vikram Vedha Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Rang De Basanti Movie News Kangana Ranaut Tejas Dhaakad TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 18:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are two incredibly talented actors who have been part of many interesting films....
Wow: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly redefines elegance in polo neck red poncho top paired black pants!
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Dance Plus Pro : Lovely! International pop singer William Gamborg does something special for Shakti Mohan which willl melt your heart
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
Netizens React! “Nothing iconic and Special was there in BB2 expect overacting” – Netizens highly demand for Akshay Kumar to come back for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
MUMBAI: There have been many movies in the past that have seen a sequel like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ragini MMS 2, Jolly LLB 2...
Dance Deewane : Wow! Madhuri Dixit is impressed with a team of housewives as they give a sizzling performance, calls them "Houselife"
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The show’s popularity...
Wow! On the eve of Valentine's day Tejasswi Prakash shares the secret to how to hold on to your love if they change their mind; read to know more
MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the...
Recent Stories
Madhavan
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Akshay
Netizens React! “Nothing iconic and Special was there in BB2 expect overacting” – Netizens highly demand for Akshay Kumar to come back for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Madhuri
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on Monday, holds it's grip, here are the collection
Saif Ali Khan
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa
sarfira
Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira