Whoa! THIS is the first Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crores outside India, it's not Jawan, Pathaan, 3 Idiots or Dangal

There are times when films don’t do well in India and do well abroad and vice versa. There is one film that minted a whopping Rs 100 crores outside India, leaving everyone surprised.
Mira Nair

MUMBAI :Fans of Hindi films are all over the world and that is why these films are released all over the world and they get great response. There are times when films don’t do well in India and do well abroad and vice versa. There is one film that minted a whopping Rs 100 crores outside India, leaving everyone surprised. 

Also Read-Mira Nair to adapt New York Times article The Jungle Prince of Delhi into a series

The film in question is none other than Mira Nair’s drama Monsoon Wedding. The film had a huge ensemble cast that included Naseeruddin Shah, Shefali Shah, Vijay Raaz, Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Tilottama Shome and Randeep Hooda. The film was based on Punjabi-Hindu family, and with American producers connected to it, it got a great global release. 

Monsoon Wedding got a thumbs up from critics and won the Golden Lion at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival and received nominations at awards such as BAFTA and Golden Globe in the Best Foreign Language Film category. 

Also Read-Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding musical to open in India in 2021

In April 2014, A musical based on the film premiered on Broadway and was loved.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

