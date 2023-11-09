Whoa! This is the first MBBS actress who was also a supermodel and was married to a doctor

Today we will talk about an actress who has completed her MBBS and is a well known face in the Tv and film world.
Aditi Gowitrikar

MUMBAI:  It is very often assumed that actors and actresses in the film industry don’t take their education very seriously. While there are many brilliant artists who have barely managed to complete their 12th some are school dropouts. On the other hand we have actors who are highly qualified and their educational qualifications and prior careers often makes us think what made them get into the film/Tv industry. Today we will talk about an actress who has completed her MBBS and is a well known face in the Tv and film world.

Also Read-Aditi Govitrikar: Aim to make our society mentally strong, not only Bollywood

The person we are talking about is model/actress Aditi Govitrikar. She is the perfect example of beauty with brains! Besides being an actress, she is also a supermodel and a doctor, and India’s only Mrs. World. Born on May 21, 1976, in Panvel, Maharashtra, Aditi completed her MBBS in 1997 from Mumbai’s Grant Medical College. On completing her MS in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Aditi started modeling and also managed to win the Gladrags Megamodel Contest in 1996. 

After appearing in several commercials, Aditi bagged her debut Bollywood film Soch in 2002. She has also been part of films like 16th December, Baaz, Paheli, Bheja Fry, De Danadan and Hum Tum Aur Shabana. Apart from films, Aditi also appeared in many Tv shows and reality shows like Bigg Boss 3 and Khatron Ke KHiladi. She married Dr Mufazzal Lakdawala in 1998 after dating him for 7 years and have two children. Sadly their marriage didn’t last. Aditi and Mufazzal filed for divorce.

Also Read-Exclusive! Aditi Govitrikar on Mismatched season 3, "It has been approved, so looking forward to that"

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-DNA 

 

 

 

 

 

    
 

About Author

