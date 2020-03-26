This is whom Maanvi Gagroo admires the most

MUMBAI: Maanvi Gagroo started her career with television serial Dhoom Machao Dhoom in 2007. The actress has impressed the Bollywood audience with her amazing performances in movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, Ujda Chaman, and No one Killed Jessica. She has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from viewers.

In all her projects, she works very hard and takes her performance to a different level.

TellyChakkar got an opportunity to speak to the actress on her forthcoming web series Four More Shots Please Season 2.