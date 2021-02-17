THIS is why Kareena Kapoor walked out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor needs no introduction as she is a mega super star in Bollywood has been ruling the box office for about two decades.

The actresses have been in the news quite a few times for rejecting or walking out of movies that were offered to her.

Let’s do a bit of rewind when the actress was offered the role of Leela in Ram Leela as she was the first choice of the movie and not Deepika Padukone.

Post signing the movie, Bebo later walked out of the project days before filming was supposed to start, leaving director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to turn to Deepika as her replacement.

Kareen in an interview had revealed the reason why she walked away from where she had said that she confesses that she is mad and that there have been times, when she has signed the movie and then left it, which she knows, is a wrong thing to do.

She confirmed saying that she was supposed to do Ram – Leela but then changed her mind as she was offered another movie and she decided to go with Gori Tere Pyaar Mein opposite Imran Khan and thus she walked out of the movie.

She had further added, "With me, it’s all about the mood. There are no regrets, I’ve worked with some really good directors. I’ve missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there’s always the next time. I'm the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses.

On the other hand, Bhansali had said in an interview that he was shocked that he actresses left just 10 days before the shoot.

Kareena in the past also didn’t accept Kal Ho Na Ho and which made Preity Zinta’s career and now by walking out from Ram Leela she made Deepika’s career.

