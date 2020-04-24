News

Is this why Salman Khan had called off his wedding?

24 Apr 2020 12:38 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s wedding is always a popular topic of conversation. While he has got married several times on the silver screen, did you know that the actor was close to tying the knot in real life? During his appearance on a TV show, he had revealed that he was very close to getting married. Salman’s good friend Sajid Nadiadwala had made some massive revelations about the actor.

Sajid had said on a show that Salman was keen to get married in 1999 and he had a girl too. He had revealed that the actor planned to get married on his father’s birthday in November. Salman and Sajid reportedly decided to get married on the same date, cards were distributed by just five or six days before the due date Salman changed his mind and said that he was not in a mood.

Currently, Salman Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Iulia Vantur.

