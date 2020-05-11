News

This is why Taapsee Pannu is upset with Badla director Sujoy Ghosh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2020 12:38 PM

MUMBAI: Yesterday was celebrated as Mother’s Day worldwide. Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh took to social medias to share pictures of Amrita Singh and Vidya Balan playing the roles of mothers in his films with a special message about moms. As Taapsee Pannu’s picture was not included, she was rather upset about it.

Taking to Twitter, Sujoy had shared a picture collage featuring Vidya Balan and Amrita Singh playing the role of mothers in films Kahaani, Badla, and Kahaani 2. 

Taapsee Pannu replied, 'Listen ! Where is my photo ? I was also a mother !!!!!'

The actress had won hearts with her stellar performance in the film Badla playing the role of a mother in it.

Replying to Taapse’s tweet, the director wrote, 'photo getting developed'. To which, Taapsee said, 'Very cheap I must say! Ek toh I agreed to play a mother n then u don’t even put up my picture. Now u wait till u finish the next script n dare u make a mother again !'

Later, Sujoy Ghosh made a hilarious comeback and asked her, 'warna thappad?'

