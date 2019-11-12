News

Will Ayushmann Khurrana break Rajesh Khanna’s record?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Nov 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll these days; the actor's recent releases have been huge successes at the box office. He is the only actor whose movies are critically acclaimed as well as commercial hits. He is considered one of the most bankable stars these days.

This year itself, the actor had three releases, which were huge hits at the box office: Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl.  Last year, the actor did movies like Andhadhun, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, etc., which were also very successful.

The only actor before Ayushmann to have had so many successes in a row was the legendary Rajesh Khanna. The senior actor had 16 hits in a row, and it looks like soon, this young lad is going to break that record.

Ayushmann's movies are special as they are very content-driven and have the masala that the audiences love.

Well, we hope that the actor achieves more success in his life. 

Tags > Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajesh Khanna, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Sony TV launches 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'

Sony TV launches 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty from the sets of...

Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty from the sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Jeetendra
Jeetendra
Aalesha

past seven days