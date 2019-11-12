Will Ayushmann Khurrana break Rajesh Khanna’s record?

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll these days; the actor's recent releases have been huge successes at the box office. He is the only actor whose movies are critically acclaimed as well as commercial hits. He is considered one of the most bankable stars these days.



This year itself, the actor had three releases, which were huge hits at the box office: Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl. Last year, the actor did movies like Andhadhun, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, etc., which were also very successful.



The only actor before Ayushmann to have had so many successes in a row was the legendary Rajesh Khanna. The senior actor had 16 hits in a row, and it looks like soon, this young lad is going to break that record.



Ayushmann's movies are special as they are very content-driven and have the masala that the audiences love.



Well, we hope that the actor achieves more success in his life.