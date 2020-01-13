Will Deepika Padukone lose her brand endorsements over her support for JNU students?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone's recent visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University might affect her brand deals, a report in Economic Times suggests. Padukone lent her support to the students of JNU ahead of the release of her latest film, Chhapaak.

But the visit as backfired her, and as a result her brands are reducing with Deepika. As per media reports Deepika’s unexpected appearance rooting for the students would affect her financially. The report, "Some brands have said they are reducing the visibility of ads featuring her in the short term, celebrity managers say future endorsement deals are expected to see clauses factoring in the risks involved with celebrities taking political stands that might anger administrations inclined to be vengeful.

Deepika’s appearance also led to a massive outrage on social media resulting in #BoycottChhapaak trending on social media.

