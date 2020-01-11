News

Will Vikrant Massey be a part of Mirzapur Season 2?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2020 09:17 PM

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey, who is currently seen with Deepika Padukone in Chhapak, has already garnered a good fan base from Mirzapur Season 1. Sharing screen space with Ali Fazal in the first season, the actor has delivered a power-packed performance.

Recently, during the promotions of Chhapaak, while talking to a social media channel, the actor shared his experience and his views on working with Deepika Padukone.

Moreover, when asked about his much-awaited series Mirzapur Season 2, the actor, keeping the audience in suspense, said that he can’t say anything right now as it is too early. He also said that to know whether he will be seen in season 2, we will have to wait and watch.

Everyone is waiting for the announcement of Mirzapur 2 with bated breath. It is expected to release in 2020. The Amazon Prime Video original series is a crime drama thriller series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, and Shweta Tripathi.

The series revolves around the story of two brothers Guddu and Bablu, who are forced by the situation to join the mafia boss of Mirzapur. It ends with them at war with his unworthy and power-hungry son, Munna.

Tags > Vikrant Massey, Deepika Padukone in Chhapak, Mirzapur Season 1, Ali Fazal

