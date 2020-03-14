Winging all the competition away, Disha Patani wins it all as the X-factor with her hotness and wide demand

MUMBAI: Disha Patani's performance in her movie Malang has made all heads turn. Disha unleashed an entirely new side of hers and the audiences have nothing except praises for her transformation. Her recent dance number in the movie Baaghi 3 on the song 'Do You Love Me' has become the absolute favourite and the audiences are just grooving to the tunes.

Disha started her career with M.S. Dhoni and has her work graph shooting high. Disha hasn't turned back ever since. Just four films down her career the actress is highly in demand by directors and even the audience and they just can't get enough. The actress gave a promising performance in Bharat and surely defines the term X-factor and is taking all over attention and the spotlight.

Disha has redefined hotness and is a sure-shot live wire. The actress casts fire whenever she appears on the screen and is the most desirable actress in the industry. No one can match her versatility and hotness. From filmmakers to audience, everyone is demanding to see more of Disha.

The directors and producers are leaving no time for her to breathe between projects and she has even roped her for Ek Villain 2. Disha is the fittest and hottest actress of the industry and is constantly seen juggling between projects.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2.