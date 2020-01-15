News

Winning with variety of content to launching new talents, Ekta Kapoor has an inspiring career journey!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is often regarded as the Content Czarina and rules all formats of entertainment.

Ekta has produced a number of comedy, mythological, family dramas, love stories, etc, each with a new and unique concept. Moving hand in hand with time, the producer has given better content and has taken the entire industry by a storm with all ther ultra-modern ideas and has also given a house full of various characters be it in a mythological or family drama, Ekta has aced it all.

Some of the best pieces of content in the television industry are Kasautii Zindagi kii, Naagin, Kyunki Saas bhi kabhi Bahu thi, Ghar Ghar ki Kahani, Ye hai Mohabbatein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and many more, all produced by Ekta.

Ekta Kapoor swept the film industry as well with her praiseworthy content with the latest being Dream Girl which went on to become one of the most entertaining super hits of 2019.

Ekta Kapoor completed 25 years of Balaji Production in 2019 and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her as ALT Balaji which is a division of Balaji Telefilms, has managed to have over 20 Million paid subscribers. 

After all the glorious years she has given to the industry, she made a point that all her K series serials deliver a strong takeaway point.

past seven days