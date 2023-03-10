Woah! Actor Lakshya Kochhar talks about his show Bambai Meri Jaan having similarities with real life incidents and reveals an important detail about season 2

MUMBAI: The crime-drama Bambai Meri Jaan, released on Prime Video last month, chronicles the life of gangster Dara Kadri, played by Avinash Tiwary, through the eyes of his father, an ex-cop, Ismail Kadri, essayed brilliantly by Kay Kay Menon.

Apart from shedding light on the dark underbelly of the Mumbai in the 1970s, the show also works well as a family drama focusing on how Dara and Ismail's actions affect their family.

Nivedita Bhattacharya plays Ismail's angsty wife Sakina Kadri, Kritika Kamra plays Dara's rebellious sister Habiba Kadri, and his brothers are played by Jitin Gulati as the eldest son Saadiq Kadri and Lakshya Kochhar as the youngest son Ajju Kadri. In a conversation with DNA India, Lakshya talked about the series in detail and also shared that the next season will happen soon.

The Prime Video show draws inspiration from the real-life characters and events such as Dawood Ibrahim and Haji Mastan from the Bombay in 1970s.

When we asked Lakshya about the same, he said, "These comparisons are bound to happen if you have grown up watching movies about the underworld dons of Bombay. But honestly, Bambai Meri Jaan is a fictional take on the underbelly of Bombay underworld and growing up in the 60s and 70s in the city. Hussain Zaidi, who has written wonderful books on Bombay such as Dongri To Dubai and Black Friday, and other writers have created this amazing world and taken inspirations from real-life instances and nuances from that era."

"Every piece of art is inspired from something. Every gangster film will have references from The Godfather or The Peaky Blinders. In Season 2, you will realise that our show is fictional because it goes in a different direction and will not follow anyone's life. It will be inspired by a lot of events and films, but the main crux of the story will be different", he added.

Lakshya also shared that the second season of Bambai Meri Jaan will definitely happen as he stated, "The second season will surely happen at some point. I hope I get a nicer, longer graph to satisfy my acting instincts in the next season. I think Bambai Meri Jaan 2 will mostly focus on the characters of Ajju, Habiba (Kritika), and Babban (Aditya Rawal)".

Lakshya Kocchar made his acting debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold released in 2018. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Amit Sadh, and Kunal Kapoor among others, the film retold the story of how independent India's hockey team won its first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics in London. Gold was a success earning more than Rs 150 crore at global box office.

