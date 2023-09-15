Woah! This actress worked with big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn and quit her career after marriage, guess who

MUMBAI: There are many actresses in Bollywood who became a superstar from their debut film but they decided to quit industry at the peak of their career.

Let's talk about an actress who worked with several top Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor and Sunny Deol but left acting at a young age and got married. Yes, we are talking about Amrita Rao, the pretty actress who has worked in some superhit films. star of several films.

Amrita Rao has worked with Shahid Kapoor in three films and all these films did good business at the box-office. Amrita Rao made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002.

In 2003, Amrita Rao acted in Ishq Vishk opposite Shahid Kapoor and this was her first superhit film. Amrita Rao won several awards for Ishq Vishk. Amrita Rao has also worked in the Telugu film Atidhi in 2007.

Amrita Rao has also worked in films like Main Hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan, Singh Saheb The Great with Sunny Deol, The Legend of Bhagat Singh with Ajay Devgn, Pyare Mohan, Masti, Jolly LLB, etc.

Amrita Rao married radio jockey Anmol Sood on 15 May 2016 and the couple are parents to a son named Veer. Amrita Rao quit acting after marriage is now enjoying her family life.

Amrita Rao belongs to Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family. She has studied at Canossa Girls School, Mumbai. Amrita Rao went to Mumbai’s Sophia College to pursue a graduate degree in Psychology but did not complete her course as she got modeling offers. Amrita Rao’s younger sister Preetika Rao is also an actress.

