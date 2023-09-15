Woah! This actress worked with big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn and quit her career after marriage, guess who

Woah! This actress worked with big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn and quit her career after marriage, guess who
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
AMRITA RAO

MUMBAI: There are many actresses in Bollywood who became a superstar from their debut film but they decided to quit industry at the peak of their career. 

Also read - Truth Revealed! Amrita Rao opens up on staying away from the showbiz for a long time

Let's talk about an actress who worked with several top Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor and Sunny Deol but left acting at a young age and got married. Yes, we are talking about Amrita Rao, the pretty actress who has worked in some superhit films. star of several films.

Amrita Rao has worked with Shahid Kapoor in three films and all these films did good business at the box-office. Amrita Rao made her Bollywood debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002. 

In 2003, Amrita Rao acted in Ishq Vishk opposite Shahid Kapoor and this was her first superhit film. Amrita Rao won several awards for Ishq Vishk. Amrita Rao has also worked in the Telugu film Atidhi in 2007.

Amrita Rao has also worked in films like Main Hoon Na with Shah Rukh Khan, Singh Saheb The Great with Sunny Deol, The Legend of Bhagat Singh with Ajay Devgn, Pyare Mohan, Masti, Jolly LLB, etc. 

Amrita Rao married radio jockey Anmol Sood on 15 May 2016 and the couple are parents to a son named Veer. Amrita Rao quit acting after marriage is now enjoying her family life.

Also read - Truth Revealed! Amrita Rao opens up on staying away from the showbiz for a long time

Amrita Rao belongs to Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family. She has studied at Canossa Girls School, Mumbai. Amrita Rao went to Mumbai’s Sophia College to pursue a graduate degree in Psychology but did not complete her course as she got modeling offers. Amrita Rao’s younger sister Preetika Rao is also an actress.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Amrita Rao prateeka Rao Shahid Kapoor Vivah Ishq Vishq Ab Ke Baras Main Hoon Na atidhi Telugu South Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Paras Chhabra breaks silence on ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri's 'no-closure' comment and talks about her kiss with Jad Hadid
MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s relationship has been the talk of the town since Bigg Boss 13. While Paras...
Wow! Take a look at Kriti Sanon's drastic transformation for her upcoming film Ganapath
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, who is currently basking in the glory of her big win at the National Film Awards...
OMG! Salman Khan says Rs 1000 Crore should be a new benchmark for films; Says ‘For the Punjabi industry, Hindi….’
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is a forthcoming spy thriller that Salman Khan is looking forward to releasing in theaters. Gippy...
What! Nayanthara’s old clip goes viral amidst rumors of her being upset with Atlee giving Deepika more importance in Jawan, says “No one has the right to ask…”
MUMBAI:  Nayanthara, popularly called the Lady Superstar in the south, has been busy with quite a long list of things...
Breaking! Actor Sharad Malhotra to become father?
MUMBAI: Actor Sharad Malhotra has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them over the time...
Must Read! Vicky Kaushal heaps praises for his The Great Indian Family cast, says, “We all fed off each other’s energies”
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is a well known actor in Bollywood. His films like Masaan, Raazi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, etc...
Recent Stories
KRITI SANON
Wow! Take a look at Kriti Sanon's drastic transformation for her upcoming film Ganapath
Latest Video
Related Stories
KRITI SANON
Wow! Take a look at Kriti Sanon's drastic transformation for her upcoming film Ganapath
salman_khan
OMG! Salman Khan says Rs 1000 Crore should be a new benchmark for films; Says ‘For the Punjabi industry, Hindi….’
Nayanthara
What! Nayanthara’s old clip goes viral amidst rumors of her being upset with Atlee giving Deepika more importance in Jawan, says “No one has the right to ask…”
Vicky
Must Read! Vicky Kaushal heaps praises for his The Great Indian Family cast, says, “We all fed off each other’s energies”
Zeenat
Wow! Legendry actress Zeenat Aman to pay tribute to 'Don' in One-Night-Only Live Event; Titled as Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don at the grand Regal Cinema
Amitabh
Amazing! Amitabh Bachchan opens up about terrifying injury during 'Coolie' shoot, thanks fans for unwavering support; Says ‘I Can Never Repay’