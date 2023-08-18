Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is the film all Salman Khan fans are looking forward to. After Jawan and Salaar, it is the big actioner to come out of the industry. This time, we have an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as well.

All of us know that the shoot happened in Madh Island. Aditya Chopra has splurged Rs 30 crores on a chase sequence that should get the adrenaline pumping of all the masses and classes.

Shah Rukh Khan shot for the sequence in over 15 days. The makers extended the sequence after seeing the terrific response to their cameo in Pathaan. Now, there is more interesting dope.

We have seen Gadar 2 is getting huge response from the audience. The crowds hooted when Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) entered Pakistan and started his onslaught to rescue his son.

As per Box Office Worldwide, Salman Khan will be captured and held in a jail in Pakistan. Then, we will see Shah Rukh Khan doing a jail break as Pathaan and rescuing Salman Khan. There is an exciting bike and stunt sequence which is supposed to be mind-blowing.

The portal also reported that Bosco Caeser are shooting for an energetic peppy song with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is similar to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Swag Se Swagaat.

Tiger 3 is made on a budget of close to Rs 300 crores. Aditya Chopra will also start work on the epic Tiger Vs Pathaan movie in 2024. Shah Rukh Khan is maintaining his body for the same. Salman Khan will be shooting for two big movies in 2024.

Fans have high hopes from Tiger 3 after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the film recovered its budget, fans did not like how Salman Khan was presented by the makers.

It is being reported that Salman Khan will begin work on a movie with the maker of Shershaah Vishnuvardhan. This film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar. However, it won't come on Eid 2024. All the big dates of 2024 are taken up by Akshay Kumar.

