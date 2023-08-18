Woah! After Gadar 2, Tiger vs Pathaan to have a Pakistan angle?

Tiger 3 is the film all Salman Khan fans are looking forward to. After Jawan and Salaar, it is the big actioner to come out of the industry. This time, we have an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as well.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 14:15
movie_image: 
Pathaan

MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is the film all Salman Khan fans are looking forward to. After Jawan and Salaar, it is the big actioner to come out of the industry. This time, we have an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as well. 

Also read -Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Dangal; Akshay Kumar’s film continues to be stable

All of us know that the shoot happened in Madh Island. Aditya Chopra has splurged Rs 30 crores on a chase sequence that should get the adrenaline pumping of all the masses and classes. 

Shah Rukh Khan shot for the sequence in over 15 days. The makers extended the sequence after seeing the terrific response to their cameo in Pathaan. Now, there is more interesting dope.

We have seen Gadar 2 is getting huge response from the audience. The crowds hooted when Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) entered Pakistan and started his onslaught to rescue his son. 

As per Box Office Worldwide, Salman Khan will be captured and held in a jail in Pakistan. Then, we will see Shah Rukh Khan doing a jail break as Pathaan and rescuing Salman Khan. There is an exciting bike and stunt sequence which is supposed to be mind-blowing. 

The portal also reported that Bosco Caeser are shooting for an energetic peppy song with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is similar to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Swag Se Swagaat.

Tiger 3 is made on a budget of close to Rs 300 crores. Aditya Chopra will also start work on the epic Tiger Vs Pathaan movie in 2024. Shah Rukh Khan is maintaining his body for the same. Salman Khan will be shooting for two big movies in 2024. 

Fans have high hopes from Tiger 3 after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the film recovered its budget, fans did not like how Salman Khan was presented by the makers.

Also read - Exclusive! Manoj Desai reveals if Gadar 2 will be able to break the record of Pathaan, “If Gadar 2 does well this week...”

It is being reported that Salman Khan will begin work on a movie with the maker of Shershaah Vishnuvardhan. This film will be bankrolled by Karan Johar. However, it won't come on Eid 2024. All the big dates of 2024 are taken up by Akshay Kumar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Salman Khan Tiger 3 Pathaan JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Gadar 2 Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 14:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
‘OTT offers more artistic creativity’, says Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, on her experience on playing Anarkali in ZEE5 Global’s Taj: Divided by Blood
MUMBAI: Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari recently visited the Middle East and interacted with her fans in Qatar, Dubai...
Sweet!koel puri heaps praises for her The Archies co-star Suhana Khan, “She used to walk around with a book on set, like her father”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one star kid who grabs everyone’s attention. She is going to make her...
Really! Karan Johar opens up on Jaya Bachchan’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “sometimes it is nice to shake things up”
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii. Fans got to...
Must Read! Ahead of release of Jawan, here are the actors who went bald for their roles in movies
MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan starrer Jawan is making a buzz right now as it is all set to release on 7th September. The makers...
What! Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her she should take retirement from acting after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel was once at the top of her game with films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Humraaz, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha...
Wow! Check out the 12 franchises that superstar Akshay Kumar has been a part of
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is among the busiest actors in Bollywood and has a knack to be a part of multiple releases each...
Recent Stories
Jaya Bachchan
Really! Karan Johar opens up on Jaya Bachchan’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “sometimes it is nice to shake things up”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jaya Bachchan
Really! Karan Johar opens up on Jaya Bachchan’s character in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “sometimes it is nice to shake things up”
Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan
Must Read! Ahead of release of Jawan, here are the actors who went bald for their roles in movies
Ameesha Patel
What! Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her she should take retirement from acting after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Akshay
Wow! Check out the 12 franchises that superstar Akshay Kumar has been a part of
Amitabh Bachchan
Aww! Amitabh Bachchan reveals about Madhuri Dixit ACTUALLY adopting Tuffy after the release of the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'
Hritiqa
Hottie! Check out the times Hritiqa Chheber raises the temperature with her hot looks