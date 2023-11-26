Woah! Amit Sadh reveals how he is very much influenced by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, talks about not fearing cancel culture

Actor Amit Sadh said that he is a huge fan of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who served as a symbol of strength to him in his early Bollywood days when people tried to “change” him. Sadh, who shot to fame with Kai Po Che, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao, called Depp an “amazing man” and narrated why the Hollywood star matters to him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 14:30
movie_image: 
AMIT SADH

MUMBAI : Actor Amit Sadh said that he is a huge fan of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who served as a symbol of strength to him in his early Bollywood days when people tried to “change” him. 

Sadh, who shot to fame with Kai Po Che, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao, called Depp an “amazing man” and narrated why the Hollywood star matters to him.

Also read - Awesome! Amit Sadh’s Bike Voyage Travelogue will sure to make your mind to Begin a trip; says ‘Riding Truly Becomes A Soul-Awakening Experience’

In the latest episode of the Jist Unscripted podcast, Sadh opened about his struggles in the film industry, and said that he isn’t bothered about cancel culture. 

“I have gained a lot of strength (from Depp) because when I was starting Kai Po Che, many people tried to change me. Ho sakta hai mere baal kharab ho, meri shakal kharab ho but I had a voice within me which said if everyone looked the same, then everyone would have to do the same role. I had that strength in me that don’t try to change me, I will be who I am,” he said.

“So, a lot of people tried to change me and back then I was getting exposed to actors like Johnny Depp, Dhanush, Irrfan sir. I thought I won’t let the system change me. I won’t do anything that I don’t like. I want to be judged by my talent, my humanity, but not what to wear, how to stand, how to pose. Then I see Johnny Depp, he doesn’t care,” the actor added.

Amit Sadh said that with actors like Depp, Liam Neeson, Manoj Bajpayee, people only look at their phenomenal craft. “It is all about their work. Use work to channelise everything but be normal in real life. Johnny Depp ko main bohot maanta hu. He is very talented, a bundle of joy, you see him and you smile. He brings so much of love. I am a huge fan.”

Former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were recently involved in a much-publicised defamation trail–which the former won. Depp, 59, sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement. 

Also read - Awesome! Amit Sadh’s Bike Voyage Travelogue will sure to make your mind to Begin a trip; says ‘Riding Truly Becomes A Soul-Awakening Experience’

In the same interview, Sadh was asked if he fears “cancel culture”, to which the actor said, “I don’t fear that. One will cancel, ten others will stand (in support). I don’t get scared. I don’t do anything that can get me ‘cancelled.’ I respect people, value time, work hard, am sincere. If you cancel me after this, your loss not mine.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Amit Sadh Johnny Depp Kai Po Che Sushant Singh Rajput Rajkummar Rao Hollywood Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 11/26/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Kartik Aaryan reveals that he let go of his fees for Shehzaada since the film was suffering from 'money crisis'
MUMBAI : Actor Kartik Aaryan was credited as a producer on Shehzada, a remake of Allu Arjun’s hit Telugu film Ala...
Wow! Travis Kelce finally opens up about his relationship with Taylor Swift, reveals about some one playing a 'cupid' for him
MUMBAI : American football player Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift have been making headlines for their...
Woah! Amit Sadh reveals how he is very much influenced by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, talks about not fearing cancel culture
MUMBAI : Actor Amit Sadh said that he is a huge fan of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who served as a symbol of strength...
What! Kay Kay Menon recalls how he didn't trust YRF to do justice to the script of The Railway Men
MUMBAI : Yash Raj Films’ digital arm YRF Entertainment’s first-ever Netflix series, The Railway Men, was released on...
Sunny Leone lauds Isha Malviya says, “You are one of the reasons why I am hooked on to this season.”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is all set to gear up for its next phase with Weekend Ka Vaar being interesting week after week....
Whoa! This actor was asked to quit acting, top actresses refused to work with him, gave no solo hit but now earns a whopping Rs 100 crores a year
MUMBAI : Being an actor is tough in the Hindi film industry. Especially if you are looking to play the lead, one...
Recent Stories
KARTIK AARYAN
Woah! Kartik Aaryan reveals that he let go of his fees for Shehzaada since the film was suffering from 'money crisis'
Latest Video
Related Stories
KARTIK AARYAN
Woah! Kartik Aaryan reveals that he let go of his fees for Shehzaada since the film was suffering from 'money crisis'
KAY KAY MENON
What! Kay Kay Menon recalls how he didn't trust YRF to do justice to the script of The Railway Men
Suniel shetty
Whoa! This actor was asked to quit acting, top actresses refused to work with him, gave no solo hit but now earns a whopping Rs 100 crores a year
Shah
Whoa! This film made on a budget of Rs 16 crores was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan; went on to win 4 National awards
Deepika
Really! When Shah Rukh Khan revealed romancing 21 year old Deepika Padukone made him feel like a ‘stalker uncle’
Rajesh Khanna
What! When Twinkle Khanna lost her cool on Naseeruddin Shah for calling Rajesh Khanna a ‘Poor actor’