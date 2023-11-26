Woah! Amit Sadh reveals how he is very much influenced by Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, talks about not fearing cancel culture

MUMBAI : Actor Amit Sadh said that he is a huge fan of Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who served as a symbol of strength to him in his early Bollywood days when people tried to “change” him.

Sadh, who shot to fame with Kai Po Che, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao, called Depp an “amazing man” and narrated why the Hollywood star matters to him.

In the latest episode of the Jist Unscripted podcast, Sadh opened about his struggles in the film industry, and said that he isn’t bothered about cancel culture.

“I have gained a lot of strength (from Depp) because when I was starting Kai Po Che, many people tried to change me. Ho sakta hai mere baal kharab ho, meri shakal kharab ho but I had a voice within me which said if everyone looked the same, then everyone would have to do the same role. I had that strength in me that don’t try to change me, I will be who I am,” he said.

“So, a lot of people tried to change me and back then I was getting exposed to actors like Johnny Depp, Dhanush, Irrfan sir. I thought I won’t let the system change me. I won’t do anything that I don’t like. I want to be judged by my talent, my humanity, but not what to wear, how to stand, how to pose. Then I see Johnny Depp, he doesn’t care,” the actor added.

Amit Sadh said that with actors like Depp, Liam Neeson, Manoj Bajpayee, people only look at their phenomenal craft. “It is all about their work. Use work to channelise everything but be normal in real life. Johnny Depp ko main bohot maanta hu. He is very talented, a bundle of joy, you see him and you smile. He brings so much of love. I am a huge fan.”

Former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were recently involved in a much-publicised defamation trail–which the former won. Depp, 59, sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement.

In the same interview, Sadh was asked if he fears “cancel culture”, to which the actor said, “I don’t fear that. One will cancel, ten others will stand (in support). I don’t get scared. I don’t do anything that can get me ‘cancelled.’ I respect people, value time, work hard, am sincere. If you cancel me after this, your loss not mine.”

Credits - The Indian Express