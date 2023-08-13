Woah! Anil Sharma reveals how Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was underestimated by the industry, called it 'gutter' instead

Director Anil Sharma looked back on some of the harsh critical reactions to the first Gadar, which he said one reviewer called ‘gutter’. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2001, outperforming the period drama Lagaan, which it was pitted against at the box office.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 14:45
movie_image: 
ANIL SHARMA

MUMBAI:  Director Anil Sharma looked back on some of the harsh critical reactions to the first Gadar, which he said one reviewer called ‘gutter’. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2001, outperforming the period drama Lagaan, which it was pitted against at the box office.

Also read - Woah! Gadar 2 mints money, while OMG 2 struggles in advance bookings, check out the collection

In an interview with Lehren Retro, the filmmaker said that while most people really appreciated the ’emotion, the love story, the message’ of Gadar, some were more critical. “Uss time Gadar hui toh badi blockbuster, lekin logon ne Gadar ki kadar nahi ki (It became a big hit, but some people didn’t respect it),” he said.

He added, “It’s okay. The same thing happened to Mughal-E-Azam, the same thing happened to Sholay; these films didn’t win awards. It’s good company. But the public loved these films,” he said. 

Mughal-E-Azam wasn’t just a blockbuster, it also won the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi, as well as the Filmfare award for Best Film. While initial reception for Sholay wasn’t the most positive, the tide turned after a couple of weeks, when word-of-mouth kicked into effect.

Anil Sharma continued, “The industry called Gadar ‘gutter’. The first review I saw for the film called it ‘Gutter Ek Prem Katha’. A reviewer for a major English-language newspaper said that reviewing it was beneath them. I still haven’t understood why people were so harsh.”

Another key reason for the film’s success, the director said, was ‘the undercurrent’ of the Ramayana that could be felt in it. He explained, “Ram went to Lanka to save Sita, the mother of his son. Gadar had a similar story, only Pakistan was Lanka in a modern context,” he said.

Also read - Woah! Gadar 2 mints money, while OMG 2 struggles in advance bookings, check out the collection

Anil Sharma is all set to release Gadar 2 this week, with main actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma returning. The film will clash against Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG-2 at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


 

 
 

Sunny Deol Anil Sharma Gadar Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel Mughal E Azam Sholay Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rahul Sharma: People will suggest you're not good enough or won't succeed, disregard these opinions
MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Sharma says that a resilient attitude full of determination to succeed is what will get you through...
Woah! Alia Bhatt breaks silence on whether she is British, read more to find out
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan...
Wow! Preity Zinta reveals how Koi Mil Gaya 'calms' her kids down
MUMBAI:  As Koi Mil Gaya celebrated its 20th anniversary on August 8, Hrithik Roshan, the film’s leading star, revealed...
Hilarious! Amitabh Bachchan greets a contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati saying 'hope we never meet again', find out why
MUMBAI: In just a few days, Amitabh Bachchan will be back with Kaun Banega Crorepati. A number of promos from the...
Woah! Anil Sharma reveals how Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was underestimated by the industry, called it 'gutter' instead
MUMBAI:  Director Anil Sharma looked back on some of the harsh critical reactions to the first Gadar, which he said one...
Must read! Pooja Bhatt talks about her journey from being an actor to a filmmaker
MUMBAI: The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is all set for its grand finale which will soon bring an end to the reality show,...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Alia Bhatt breaks silence on whether she is British, read more to find out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Alia Bhatt breaks silence on whether she is British, read more to find out
PREITY ZINTA
Wow! Preity Zinta reveals how Koi Mil Gaya 'calms' her kids down
Amitabh Bachchan
Hilarious! Amitabh Bachchan greets a contestant at Kaun Banega Crorepati saying 'hope we never meet again', find out why
Salman KHan
Really! Salman Khan wanted to replace Shah Rukh Khan in THIS film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Read on to know more
Madhubala
OMG! Madhubala tragically passed away due to a hole in her heart, a condition similar to what Bipasha Basu’s daughter Devi was born with?
Preity Zinta
Really! Preity Zinta reveals Koi MIl Gaya’s title track calms her kids Gia and Jai Goodeneough; opens up about irritating Hrithik Roshan on the sets of the film