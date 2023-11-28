Woah! Is Animal 2 already in the the making? Makers reveal

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol starrer action crime film Animal is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films of this year.

The team has been promoting the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial in full swing as the release date nears. Recently at an event, the makers spilled the beans on its sequel. Let's find out more.

The entire team of Animal was recently in Hyderabad to promote the film. In a video that has been circulating on Twitter, we get to hear about a potential sequel of the film. A reporter asked producer Bhushan Kumar if Animal 2 was on the cards.

In response, the T-Series head honcho said, "It's surprise and I think again we will come to know on the 1st of December." This proves that if the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer works at the box office, we might get a sequel.

During a press event in Hyderabad, Sandeep Vanga Reddy was asked about Ranbir’s on-screen chocolate boy image. The director cited examples of films like Rockstar and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and said that Ranbir "might have a soft image on screen, but Chocolate Boy is just a tag for Ranbir Kapoor. He is fully alpha.”

Reddy is known for creating alpha males who boast hyper-masculinity. His films like Arjun Reddy and its remake Kabir Singh turned out to be massive hits and were headlined by such characters.

Animal marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy (who is known for helming Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh). It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra and Suresh Oberoi.

The film will release on December 1st, 2023. Recently Kapoor spoke about the film's long runtime and said, “We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible.”

