Woah! Is Animal 2 already in the the making? Makers reveal

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol starrer action crime film Animal is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films of this year. The team has been promoting the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial in full swing as the release date nears.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 22:44
movie_image: 
Animal

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol starrer action crime film Animal is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films of this year. 

Also read - Whoa! Bobby Deol gears up for his first blockbuster with Animal in 28 years? The dashing actor has had 40 films out of which 28 were disasters with only 6 hits

The team has been promoting the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial in full swing as the release date nears. Recently at an event, the makers spilled the beans on its sequel. Let's find out more.

The entire team of Animal was recently in Hyderabad to promote the film. In a video that has been circulating on Twitter, we get to hear about a potential sequel of the film. A reporter asked producer Bhushan Kumar if Animal 2 was on the cards. 

In response, the T-Series head honcho said, "It's surprise and I think again we will come to know on the 1st of December." This proves that if the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer works at the box office, we might get a sequel.

During a press event in Hyderabad, Sandeep Vanga Reddy was asked about Ranbir’s on-screen chocolate boy image. The director cited examples of films like Rockstar and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and said that Ranbir "might have a soft image on screen, but Chocolate Boy is just a tag for Ranbir Kapoor. He is fully alpha.” 

Reddy is known for creating alpha males who boast hyper-masculinity. His films like Arjun Reddy and its remake Kabir Singh turned out to be massive hits and were headlined by such characters.

Animal marks the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy (who is known for helming Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh). It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra and Suresh Oberoi. 

Also read - Animal trailer! A massy representation of intense love between father and son

The film will release on December 1st, 2023. Recently Kapoor spoke about the film's long runtime and said, “We are not releasing a film this long because we are arrogant about it. We felt that the story required this amount of time to reach the audience in the best way possible.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Bobby Deol Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga animal 2 Rockstar Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 22:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are taking the next step in their relationship. They will be tying the knot in...
Wow! Netizens tease Shubman Gill with Sara Tendulkar's name after he is announced as the captain of Gujarat Titans
MUMBAI: Shubman Gill is the new captain of the Gujarat IPL team. The young cricketer is making rapid strides in his...
Woah! Let's check out Kim Kardashian's net worth as of 2023
MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian, the queen of reality TV turned savvy business mogul, has not only graced our screens but also...
Woah! Is Animal 2 already in the the making? Makers reveal
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol starrer action crime film Animal is one of the most-awaited...
Wow! Allu Arjun celebrates 14 years of Arya 2, take a look
MUMBAI: Marking the 14th anniversary of their iconic collaboration Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar have taken to...
Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Hindi movie industry, one of the most adored and respected actresses is Khushali Kumar....
Recent Stories
Randeep
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
Latest Video
Related Stories
Randeep
Wow! Soon-to-be married couple Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram visit temples in Imphal to seek blessings
Allu
Wow! Allu Arjun celebrates 14 years of Arya 2, take a look
Ehan
Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”
Milind
Woah! Check out how Starfish actors Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar had a fun time enjoying the waves of Goa
Rohit
Sad! Rohit Bal in critical condition, Fashion designer on ventilator in NCR’s Medanta Hospital
Vinay
Exclusive! Main Hoon Atal actor Vinay Jain on his experience shooting for the movie, “It was pin-drop silence on the set and the whole setting was geared towards everyone giving their best.”