Woah! Ayesha Takia Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculations with a Cryptic Post

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has sparked a buzz on social media with a cryptic post following online trolling regarding her appearance and alleged plastic surgery. A recent public appearance by the actress led to a flurry of comments, with many speculating about her looks.

In response, Ayesha took to Instagram to share a reflective message about how people perceive one's energy. The post emphasized that external judgments are often influenced by the personal experiences and emotions of the viewer, rather than reflecting the reality of the person being judged.

Accompanying the message was a selfie captioned with "Love and peace," showcasing Ayesha's serene response to the negativity surrounding her.

The actress, known for her roles in films like "Wanted" and "Taarzan The Wonderful Car," has been away from the silver screen for some time. However, recent reports suggest that she is interested in making a comeback to films.

Ayesha's personal life has also been a topic of interest. She married Farhan Azmi, a Mumbai-based restaurateur, at the age of 23, after a four-year courtship. Ayesha converted to Islam upon marriage and has since embraced her new surname, 'Azmi.'

Despite stepping away from the limelight, Ayesha remains active on social media, regularly sharing updates and connecting with her fans.

As the actress navigates both public scrutiny and personal milestones, her dignified response serves as a reminder of the importance of self-love and resilience in the face of criticism.

