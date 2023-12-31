Woah! Back in the Spotlight: Bollywood Icons Set for Spectacular Comebacks in 2024!

MUMBAI: The curtain falls on 2023, and as Bollywood enthusiasts gear up for the cinematic journey that 2024 promises, there's an added excitement in the air. The new year holds the prospect of witnessing some iconic Bollywood figures making a spectacular comeback to the silver screen. Let's take a sneak peek into the much-anticipated returns:

Zeenat Aman: The Evergreen Diva

Zeenat Aman, a timeless beauty and '70s icon, is set to mesmerize audiences once again. With classics like "Hare Rama, Hare Krishna" and "Don" etching her name in Bollywood history, Zeenat Aman's comeback promises to redefine the concept of age and timeless allure.

Imran Khan: The Boy-Next-Door Returns

After a hiatus, Imran Khan is gearing up for a much-awaited comeback. The actor, known for his endearing performances in films like "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na" and "Delhi Belly," is set to bring his innocence and boy-next-door charm back to the big screen, creating ripples of anticipation.

Sonam Khan: Grace and Versatility

Sonam Khan, known for her grace and versatile acting, is all set to reclaim the spotlight. With a journey in Bollywood marked by remarkable performances, Sonam Khan's return is eagerly awaited. Rumours of exciting projects only add to the anticipation surrounding her comeback.

Fardeen Khan: A Splash on the Big Screen

Fardeen Khan, the charismatic actor known for his compelling performances, is ready to make a splash on the big screen once again. Famous for films like ‘No Entry’ and ‘Heyy Babyy,’ his return promises a new chapter in the journey of one of Bollywood's beloved actors.

Zayed Khan: Dashing Comeback

Zayed Khan, the dashing actor who left a lasting impression with his early performances, is set for a grand comeback. With a fan base eagerly awaiting his return, Zayed Khan is poised to bring back his signature style and charisma, creating excitement around his upcoming projects.

As these Bollywood icons prepare to grace the silver screen once again, 2024 holds the promise of a nostalgic and thrilling cinematic experience for fans who have longed to see their favourites back in action.

Credit: Peeping Moon



