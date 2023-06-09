Woah! Box office collection of Gadar 2 slows down with massive advance bookings for Jawan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 19:38
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s blockbuster film Gadar 2 showed signs of slowing down at the Indian box office on Tuesday. The film witnessed a similar collection on day 26 as on day 25 and was seen affected by the upcoming storm and advance bookings of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. 

With the collections of Gadar 2 slowing down, the film is unlikely to beat Pathaan’s all-time record of being the highest grossing Hindi film in India, but is expected to rank number 2 beating Prabhas’s Baahubali: The Conclusion’s lifetime collection.

On day 26 of its theatrical release, Gadar 2 collected nearly Rs 2.5 crore in India. The total box office collection of Gadar 2 in India stood at Rs 506.27 crore. 

The film crossed the Rs 500 crore mark domestically on Sunday, becoming the fastest Hindi film to reach the milestone.

The Sunny Deol-starrer now aims to beat the record held by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, which collected Rs 510.99 crore to become the second highest grossing Hindi film ever. Pathaan tops the list with a lifetime collection of Rs 543 crore in India.

While Gadar 2 is still maintaining its pace at the box office, the collections are expected to witness a drop after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan hits the theaters this Thursday. The film is off to a record breaking advance booking. 

Reportedly, trade experts are expecting a Rs 75 crore opening day collection in India from Jawan and Rs 125 crore worldwide. The film is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark-worldwide within its first weekend and break many records at the box office.

Jawan is expected to break records held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film ever. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Jawan will have a worldwide release on September 7, 2023.

