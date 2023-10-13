Woah! Cardi B gifted designed bags worth $500k by Offset on her 31st birthday

MUMBAI: Cardi B is 31! The “I Like It” hitmaker celebrated her birthday on October 11 by stepping out to dinner with her husband, Offset, 31, who made sure to spoil the birthday gal.

Their friends took to their Instagram Stories to share several videos from the exciting night out, which also included clips of the songstress opening her expensive presents. “Happy birthday babe… her praying a**,” Offset captioned one of his videos that night.

In the clip, his wife danced in her seat as her birthday cake arrived moments before she took a moment of silence to make her wish. The cake, covered in white icing, also featured an image of Cardi in a purple thong bikini from her “Bongos” single cover.

Moments later, the mother-of-two was presented with a stack of orange Hermès boxes. Cardi opened the boxes to discover over $500K worth of designer purses, as reported by Page Six.

Once she opened the gifts, Cardi smelled her red leather purse. “It’s like my dress!” she shouted confirming it was the same color scheme as her lace gown. When the brunette beauty opened the second box, she was overcome with excitement.

“My favorite! My favorite!” she chanted from her seat. The white mini-Hermès purse is the same one that Kylie Jenner, 25, showed off via social media in July (see photos here). The rare handbag is reportedly worth over $300K, per The U.S. Sun.

Soon after fans re-shared the videos from Cardi’s birthday dinner online, followers took to the comments thread to wish her a happy birthday. “Happy birthday Carly b [sic] you look beautiful have a blessed day for your birthday,” one admirer wrote, while another gushed, “One thang [sic] for certain your husband love buying you beautiful designer bags.”

In a separate photo post of the couple with the designer boxes, a fan couldn’t help but express how much they admire Cardi. “I can’t, SHE’S ABSOLUTELY GORGOUS, what a woman she’s become, I luv [sic] her,” they swooned.

Earlier that evening, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to show off the plethora of roses that Offset showered their home with for her special day. Cardi shared the clip with her 168 million followers and penned a sweet note for her man in the caption.

“Thank you soo [sic] much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me.I love your skin,I love your face,I love your body , your ankles,I love your soul,I love your heart,I love your fart ,I love your faith,I love your talent ,I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo [sic],” she wrote, along with four heart emojis.

The Migos rapper and his wife have been married since 2017 and share a blended family of five children, including two of their own.

