Woah! Check out how Starfish actors Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar had a fun time enjoying the waves of Goa

MUMBAI: Starfish Pickle, a book by Bina Nayak tells a beautiful and captivating story about a skilled commercial diver Tara Salgaonkar, a strong girl who defies social conventions. Now it seems like finally, the words in these books have found a visual medium as director Akhilesh Jaiswal has come up with a movie ‘Starfish’, based on the book.

The movie stars the very talented actress Khushalii Kumar along with other amazing actors like Ehan Bhatt and Miling Soman while there is also another actor Tusharr Khanna making his debut with this movie, casted as one of the leads.

The movie will take you on a beautiful journey through the depths of the underwater world while we get to see Tara going through her moments of grief and healing.

Also read - Sad! Rohit Bal in critical condition, Fashion designer on ventilator in NCR’s Medanta Hospital

Earlier, we had reported about how Khushali Kumar talked about her challenges of going in and breaking out of the character of Tara as she would wake up at nights and break down.

We also got to see how Ehan Bhatt and Khushali Kumar set the mood during the launch of their song ‘Kudiye Ni Tere’.

Now, the movie is released and the audience have been really appreciating the story, the characters and the performances of the actors. The audience got to see a unique side of the sea and there were people who got inspired by the tale of self-healing.

While the audience have been appreciating the movie, here we are a glimpse of how Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar enjoyed the waves on their Jet Ski ride while in Goa for their promotions. Take a look at the clip below:

As we can see how Khushali Kumar and Miling Soman have some fun-time on their Jet Ski.

Also read - Whoa! Bobby Deol gears up for his first blockbuster with Animal in 28 years? The dashing actor has had 40 films out of which 28 were disasters with only 6 hits

Have you watched Starfish yet? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.