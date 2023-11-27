Woah! Check out how Starfish actors Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar had a fun time enjoying the waves of Goa

While the audience have been appreciating the movie, here we are a glimpse of how Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar enjoyed the waves on their Jet Ski ride while in Goa for their promotions.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 21:34
movie_image: 
Milind

MUMBAI: Starfish Pickle, a book by Bina Nayak tells a beautiful and captivating story about a skilled commercial diver Tara Salgaonkar, a strong girl who defies social conventions. Now it seems like finally, the words in these books have found a visual medium as director Akhilesh Jaiswal has come up with a movie ‘Starfish’, based on the book.

The movie stars the very talented actress Khushalii Kumar along with other amazing actors like Ehan Bhatt and Miling Soman while there is also another actor Tusharr Khanna making his debut with this movie, casted as one of the leads.

The movie will take you on a beautiful journey through the depths of the underwater world while we get to see Tara going through her moments of grief and healing.

Also read - Sad! Rohit Bal in critical condition, Fashion designer on ventilator in NCR’s Medanta Hospital

Earlier, we had reported about how Khushali Kumar talked about her challenges of going in and breaking out of the character of Tara as she would wake up at nights and break down.

We also got to see how Ehan Bhatt and Khushali Kumar set the mood during the launch of their song ‘Kudiye Ni Tere’.

Now, the movie is released and the audience have been really appreciating the story, the characters and the performances of the actors. The audience got to see a unique side of the sea and there were people who got inspired by the tale of self-healing.

While the audience have been appreciating the movie, here we are a glimpse of how Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar enjoyed the waves on their Jet Ski ride while in Goa for their promotions. Take a look at the clip below:

As we can see how Khushali Kumar and Miling Soman have some fun-time on their Jet Ski.

Also read - Whoa! Bobby Deol gears up for his first blockbuster with Animal in 28 years? The dashing actor has had 40 films out of which 28 were disasters with only 6 hits

Have you watched Starfish yet? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Khushali Kumar Starfish Starfish Pickle Bina Nayak Milind Soman Ehan Bhatt Tusharr Khanna Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TSeries TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 21:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”
MUMBAI: When it comes to the Hindi movie industry, one of the most adored and respected actresses is Khushali Kumar....
Woah! Check out how Starfish actors Milind Soman and Khushali Kumar had a fun time enjoying the waves of Goa
MUMBAI: Starfish Pickle, a book by Bina Nayak tells a beautiful and captivating story about a skilled commercial diver...
Sad! Rohit Bal in critical condition, Fashion designer on ventilator in NCR’s Medanta Hospital
MUMBAI: Well known fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and admitted at NCR’s Medanta...
Exclusive! Main Hoon Atal actor Vinay Jain on his experience shooting for the movie, “It was pin-drop silence on the set and the whole setting was geared towards everyone giving their best.”
MUMBAI: Vinay Jain is a popular face in the world of entertainment. He is mostly recognized for his show Yeh Rishta Kya...
Must Read! Gippy Grewal breaks silence on Lawrence Bishnoi’s claims of his ties with Salman Khan
MUMBAI: The infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been in the news previously for giving out death threats to actor...
Exclusive! Samosa & Sons actor Neeha Garg on her perspective towards the movie “…we always see ‘XYZ and Sons’ but never ‘XYZ and Daughters…”
MUMBAI: Shalini Shah, the National Film Award-winning Filmmaker, has once again come up with something really...
Recent Stories
Ehan
Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ehan
Exclusive! Ehan Bhatt on his chemistry with Khushali Kumar, “We knew what the scene demands and that when you see the chemistry.”
Rohit
Sad! Rohit Bal in critical condition, Fashion designer on ventilator in NCR’s Medanta Hospital
Vinay
Exclusive! Main Hoon Atal actor Vinay Jain on his experience shooting for the movie, “It was pin-drop silence on the set and the whole setting was geared towards everyone giving their best.”
Gippy
Must Read! Gippy Grewal breaks silence on Lawrence Bishnoi’s claims of his ties with Salman Khan
Parambrata
Congratulations! Highway actor Parambrata Chatterjee all set to marry social activist Piya Chakraborty
Bobby
Whoa! Bobby Deol gears up for his first blockbuster with Animal in 28 years? The dashing actor has had 40 films out of which 28 were disasters with only 6 hits