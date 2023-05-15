WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are one of the most successful jodis of the 90s. They have worked together in super hit movies like Tezaab, Beta, Khel, Parinda, Kishen Kanhaiya, Pukar, and others. A few years ago, when they collaborated for Total Dhamaal, even that film was a hit at the box office.

Today, it is Madhuri Dixit’s birthday and many celebs on social media have wished her. Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter to wish Madhuri and his tweet hints that maybe the actors are collaborating again soon.

Anil Kapoor tweeted, “Happy birthday @MadhuriDixit ! Looking forward to being on set with you soon! Have a wonderful day ahead!” Well, the sentence, ‘Looking forward to being on set with you soon’, makes everyone wonder whether they are teaming up again soon.


 
A netizen tweeted, “On set soon?? We’re getting this wonderful back soon?” Another Twitter user wrote, “Looking forward to that.” One more netizen tweeted, “Unofficially #Dhamaal4 confirmed by legend AK.”

Would you like to see Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit on the big screens together? Well, we are sure the answer would be a big YES!

Currently, Madhuri Dixit doesn’t have any projects lined up. The actress was last seen in Maja Ma which was released on Amazon Prime Video and the movie received a good response from the audiences. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has Animal and Fighter lined up. He will also be seen in the second part of the OTT show The Night Manager.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

